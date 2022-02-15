Hit-or-miss heavy showers possible through this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recent run of drier-than-normal weather is coming to an end. Overall shower activity is slowly ramping up and some showers may be heavy in the Thursday through Saturday timeframe. Windward areas will continue to see quick passing showers, while leeward areas have high rain chances in the afternoon.
