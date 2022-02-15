Hit-or-miss heavy showers possible through this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The family of actor and comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records related to his death, court documents show.

Saget’s family will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if more details about his death investigation are released, the complaint said. “No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”