HONOLULU (KHON) — The City said that the high wind warning extended for most of Oahu will now last until 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

The alert came just as Hawaiian Electric crews continue to stay busy as powerful winds hit the state causing a lot of damage.

HECO crews have been responding to various power outages and downed utility poles since Thursday, Feb. 9.

According to the Board of Water Supply due to the power outages, there is little to no water pressure in the Nanakuli and Waianae areas. These communities have been asked to conserve water.