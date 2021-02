HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Kauai, Oahu and Niihau.

Southwest to west winds to 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected.

Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

The Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday