High temperatures, up to 90 degrees, expected Thursday

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak high pressure ridge north of the islands will produce light to moderate trade winds through Friday.

A low pressure system passing far north of the region will break down the ridge this weekend, producing light winds with land and sea breezes from Saturday through Memorial Day.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

Expect hot and humid conditions into next week. A high pressure system building in from the west on Tuesday will allow moderate trade winds to return lasting through the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories