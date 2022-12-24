HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers will remain limited across the islands through the beginning of next week.

Light to moderate south to southwest winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu this evening, with winds becoming light and variable across all islands Christmas Day through Monday.

Light to moderate trade winds are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, before diminishing again by the end of the week.

Surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will hold at well into advisory levels through the weekend.