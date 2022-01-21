High Surf Warning, trade winds are expected for this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning on Friday around 3:48 a.m. for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. The warning also includes the north-facing shores of Maui.

The High Surf Warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Surfers and beachgoers can expect to see waves as high as 25 to 35 feet high along north-facing shores. And 18 to 25 feet along west-facing shores.

NWS said large, breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Residents and visitors can expect winds to increase a bit today as high pressure builds north of the state.

Winds will further increase to moderate strength this weekend and push area moisture over windward slopes, followed by brief drying late Sunday into Monday.

Another increase in trade wind showers is possible late Monday and Tuesday.

