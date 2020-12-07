High Surf Warning remains in effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds tonight are expected to give way to a brief return of trade winds Monday and Tuesday, with another batch of lighter winds Wednesday and Thursday.

A more established trade wind pattern will return for the weekend.

Expect some showers over the interior sections when winds are light, and over the windward and mountain areas with trade winds.

High Surf Warning is now in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as the new long period northwest swell will rapidly ramp up surf heights tonight.

Surf from this swell will not be as large as last week’s event but should still reach warning criteria.

The swell is expected to peak locally overnight tonight before gradually lowering through the day tomorrow.

Smaller reinforcing northwest swells are expected to fill in late tomorrow night through early Tuesday morning which may keep surf elevated near advisory level through Tuesday.