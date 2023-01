HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate east to southeast winds will prevail into Tuesday.

Showers will periodically move onto windward slopes, while daytime sea breezes produce clouds and spotty showers over leeward terrain each afternoon.

Wet weather is expected mid-week as a front moves into the area, possibly followed by unsettled conditions next weekend.

A powerful northwest swell will maintain very high surf and will produce coastal impacts along most north and west facing shores into Monday.