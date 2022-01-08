High Surf Warning remains in effect for all islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Prevailing light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into Monday.

A weak front will move down the island chain Monday night and Tuesday, bringing a brief increase in winds and showers and ushering in cooler air.

Light and variable winds will produce a land and sea breeze pattern Wednesday through Friday.

Strong low pressures systems moving from west to east across the North Pacific will cause a series of warning level surf episodes for most north and west facing shores.

A High Surf Warning is currently in effect for most north and west facing shores.

The first is a series of northwest swells will continue to fill in overnight, peak later tonight and early Sunday, then slowly lower Sunday afternoon through Monday.

A second and slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive late Monday, peak late Monday night and early Tuesday, then slowly lower late Tuesday through Wednesday.

This swell is expected to produce warning level surf across most north and west facing shores.

A third and equally large northwest swell will fill in Wednesday night, peak on Thursday, then slowly lower Thursday night and Friday.

Winds will remain below Small Craft Advisory (SCA) levels throughout the forecast period.

However, seas will reach or exceed SCA levels across exposed waters as the above mentioned northwest swells move across the area.