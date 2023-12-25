HONOLULU (KHON2) – Stable northeasterly trade winds will briefly increase over most islands tonight and push shallow bands of showers over windward slopes from Kauai to Maui Tuesday and Wednesday.

A weak front will move down much of the island chain Thursday and Friday, bringing an increase in rainfall over windward and northern slopes.

Moderate trade winds are expected during the weekend.

A series of back-to-back, High Surf Warning (HSW) level north- northwest swells will impact the islands this week.

The first looks to gradually build in during the day Tuesday and peak Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The second north-northwest swell, potentially even larger than the previous, will fill in Thursday and peak Thursday night into Friday.