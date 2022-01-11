High Surf Warning issued until 6 a.m. Wednesday, trade winds are back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Warning on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and for the north-facing shores of Maui and west-facing shores of the Big Island.

The warning is in effect until Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 a.m. NWS said large, breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Surf from 30 to 40 feet is expected along the north-facing shores and 20 to 30 feet along west-facing shores.

A weakening cold front moving through Maui County and the Big Island will bring a few showers to mainly windward areas today and tonight, while cooler and dry conditions prevail over Kauai and Oahu.

Trade winds will fill in behind the front and hold in place into Wednesday, although they will likely become light over Kauai and Oahu Wednesday afternoon.

Fairly dry conditions are expected statewide Wednesday through the weekend, with a few windward showers expected each night, particularly over the eastern islands, and a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon.