HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moisture near a stalled and dissipating front will maintain wet conditions on Kauai tonight, while the rest of the state remains drier as southerly winds gradually shift more easterly.

Easterly trade winds will return on Sunday, with wetter conditions lingering on Kauai in the morning and typical windward rainfall expected elsewhere.

In addition, an extra large northwest swell will build tonight and produce large waves and coastal impacts Sunday into early Monday morning.

Gentle to moderate east to southeast winds and somewhat stable conditions will hold Monday and Tuesday, giving way to unsettled weather mid week.