HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will ease and shift out of the southeast today, leading to a land and sea breeze pattern over much of the state through the weekend.

Showers will favor windward slopes of the Big Island and east Maui, while daytime sea breezes produce clouds and a few light showers over interior terrain elsewhere.

Moderate easterly trade winds and a typical shower pattern will rebuild on Monday.

Winds may briefly decrease and shift southeasterly again Wednesday and Thursday.