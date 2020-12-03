High Surf Warning in effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trades will begin to return on Thursday with an increase of showers expected over Maui county and the Big Island.

Trades will briefly become breezy on Friday before decreasing and veering toward the southeast over the weekend.

For the weekend, we should see a land/sea breezes develop over Oahu and Kauai with some spotty showers in the afternoon.

On Maui and the Big Island, locally breezy southeast winds are expected with scattered showers favoring windward areas.