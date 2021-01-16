High surf warning in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, surf will be 40 to 50 feet along north facing shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui, according to the National Weather Service 5:23 a.m. Update.

There is a high surf advisory for north and west facing shores of the Big Island starting noon on Saturday, Jan. 16. 2021.

A giant northwest swell will build Jan. 16, peaking on Kauai during the late morning, on Oahu shortly after midday, and mid- to late-afternoon on Maui.

Some of the swell`s energy is expected to reach portions of the Big Island later in the day peaking tonight.

A gradual decrease in wave heights is expected on Sunday, but another large swell is expected to arrive by Monday.

The high surf warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Surf will be 40 to 50 feet along north facing shores, and 25 to 35 feet along west facing shores at the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.

Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.

Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causingcchallenging boat handling.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.