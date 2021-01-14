High Surf Warning in effect for north and west facing shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A High Surf Warning is in effect for north and west facing shores of Oahu, Niihau, Kauai and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.

High Surf Advisory for north facing shores of the Big Island.

A very large northwest swell will roll through the coastal waters Thursday and Thursday night producing 25 to 35 feet surf along north facing shores and 20 to 25 feet along west facing shores of the smaller islands.

A more northerly overlapping swell will bring advisory level surf to the north facing shores of the Big Island.