HONOLULU (KHON2) – Surf along north and west facing shores will be the main marine story into next week.

As a series of large to extra-large northwest and north swells move through the islands.

Stable and weakening northeasterly winds will keep shallow bands of showers over windward slopes from Kauai to Maui tonight.

Winds will pick up out of the north on Wednesday, with light showers favoring Maui County.

A weak front will move down the island chain Thursday and Friday, bringing a modest increase in rainfall over windward and northern slopes and ushering in moderate trade winds into the weekend.