High Surf Warning, High Surf Advisory issued for most of the state and breezy trade winds are expected to return

HONOLULU (KHOn2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and west-facing shores of the Big Island. NWS also issued a High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Molokai and north-facing shores of Maui.

According to NWS, a large west-northwest swell has arrived in the islands early this morning and will continue to build through the day today. The swell will bring warning or advisory level surf to exposed shores of most islands through Wednesday before lowering Wednesday night.

The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As a precaution, NWS said boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and bodyboarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected through the upcoming holiday weekend. A period of wetter weather is anticipated for the next couple of days as an upper-level low moves over the islands.

Showers, some briefly heavy, will favor windward areas, but a few showers can be expected over leeward areas as well.

The low will also bring a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly tonight and Wednesday. The chance for heavy showers will diminish Thursday and Friday.