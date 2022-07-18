HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning and it will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18.

According to NWS, the extra large, south swell out of the 170 to 190-degree direction will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south-facing shores today.

NWS said a combination of large surf and regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain dry.

Beachgoers and surfers may see surf “reach heights of 15 to 20 feet, lowering to 14 to 18 feet in the afternoon,” according to NWS.

NWS advises individuals to stay out of the water to avoid injury or death.

A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south-facing shores of all islands today.

Locally strong and gusty trades in place across the islands will gradually weaken to moderate to locally breezy later in the week.

Drier trade wind flow will limit showers through Tuesday. However, showers will expand slightly in areal coverage along windward areas by Wednesday and Thursday as an upper trough and increased moisture drift across the state.