HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and west facing shores of Molokai and for north facing shores of Maui.

The High Surf Warning will be in effect until Thursday, Dec. 31, at 6 a.m.

Surf heights of 25 to 30 feet are expected along north facing shores, with 15 to 20 foot surf along west facing shores.