High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) sends out a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui.

NWS said a large north-northwest swell will bring warning level surf to the exposed north and west facing shores of most islands today, beginning with Kaua’i at around sunrise, and the remaining islands from Oahu to Maui the rest of today.

According to NWS, the warning level surf will continue through the night, although the swell will be subsiding. Once the surf lowers to below warning levels, expect a High Surf Advisory to be issued.

NWS said the light and variable wind regime we have been experiencing recently will transition to a light northeasterly trade wind weather pattern from late this afternoon and evening through early Wednesday morning.

There will continue to be clouds and a chance of showers with local sea breezes this afternoon, but low clouds and trade showers will favor windward and mauka areas from late tonight through the end of the week. Locally breezy trade winds are expected from Thursday into the weekend.