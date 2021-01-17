High surf warning extends until 6 a.m. Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui, according to the National Weather Service update at 3:24 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There is a high surf advisory for north and west facing shores of the Big Island.

The northwest swell will gradually diminish statewide through the day Sunday, Jan. 17, with surf likely falling below warning levels by this afternoon.

However, another powerful northwest swell will arrive tonight and Monday, once again producing warning-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores.

Surf 20 to 30 feet along north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and surf 15 to 20 feet along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai through Sunday Jan. 17 morning.

Surf will likely diminish below warning levels statewide by Sunday, Jan. 17 in the afternoon, but surf will build to 30 to 45 feet along north facing shores of Kauai tonight and early Monday, Jan. 18 as a new swell arrives.

This large swell will spread to Oahu and Maui through the day Monday, producing warning-level surf heights.

North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be high to very high impacts. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.



Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.