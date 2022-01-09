High Surf Warning extended through Tuesday 6pm

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue tonight, followed by an increase in southwest winds Monday.

A weak front is expected to move down the island chain Monday night and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity.

Behind the front, expect a short period of cool trade winds.

A mainly light wind pattern will lead to land and sea breezes Wednesday through Friday, followed by a possible return of trade winds next weekend.

A High Surf Warning (HSW) is in effect for the north and west facing shores due to the current large swell moving through the area.

The next swell, arriving Monday night, should easily produce warning level surf.

While the surf heights should drop below warning level on Monday between the two swells, the HSW is being kept up for the north and west shores from Kauai to Maui to cover the two events.

The HSW for the west facing shores of the Big Island has been dropped to a High Surf Advisory.

The third swell, arriving Wednesday night, should also produce warning level surf but there is more model uncertainty as to how large this swell will be by the time it arrives.