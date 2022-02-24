HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Warning on Thursday, Feb. 24, around 3:58 a.m. for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. The warning is also issued for the north-facing shores of Maui and the west-facing shores of the Big Island.

According to NWS, a large west-northwest swell will arrive through the day that will lift surf along many north and west-facing shores to warning levels. High surf will impact these coasts through Saturday afternoon.

NWS said the High Surf Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. NWS added that “anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.”

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then weaken Sunday into next week. A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds bringing a few brief windward showers.