High Surf Warning and Advisory issued

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue into next week.

Expect clear skies at night with afternoon and early evening interior clouds and scant showers.

A weak front expected to stall and dissipate over the area this weekend may bring a subtle increase in clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu on Saturday.

A large north swell continues to run a couple feet above guidance this evening, with an incoming northwest swell running 2 to 3 feet above guidance as well.

The combination of these two swells will generate warning and/or advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores through Thursday and possibly Thursday night.

An even larger northwest swell is expected over the weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores.

North and west shore surf is forecast to dip to advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, get a boost back to warning levels Monday night through Tuesday night, then lower back to advisory levels for next Wednesday.