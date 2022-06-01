HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning that will turn into an advisory for south-facing shores statewide on Wednesday, June 1.

The warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on June 1 and the advisory will then be in effect until 6 a.m. on June 2.

According to NWS, a large long-period south swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south-facing shores through this morning. Surf should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early Thursday morning.

NWS said dangerous large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet are expected during the warning and 10 to 14 feet that will subside to seven to 10 feet during the advisory period.

Beachgoers and surfers should know that “large, breaking surf, significant shore break and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

NWS said anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

“Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and bodyboarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas,” according to NWS.

Moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Thursday with clouds and light showers favoring windward and mountain locations.

Trade wind speeds will decrease slightly from Friday through Sunday, allowing land and sea breezes to develop over western and leeward sections of each island.

A stable and dry atmosphere will limit shower coverage and amounts lasting into early next week.