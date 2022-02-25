HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning on Thursday from 6 p.m and the warning remains in effect until Saturday at 6 p.m.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through Saturday, before lowering into the light to moderate range on Sunday.

A few showers will affect windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings, while mainly dry conditions are expected in leeward areas.

Light to moderate trades will hold in place Monday and Tuesday, but an increase in moisture should bring an uptick in trade wind showers, as well as a few more showers to leeward areas each afternoon.

A potent upper level disturbance may bring an increase in rain chances to all or portions of the island chain during the middle to latter part of next week.