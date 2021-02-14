High Surf Advisory remains in effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper level low south of the Big Island will continue to slowly drift southwest through Monday.

Northwest of the islands a cold front will approach and stall near Kauai late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Expect a southeast wind pattern to continue for the Big Island on Monday with land and sea breezes over the smaller islands.

Daytime sea breezes will build clouds and showers over island mountain and interior sections.

By Tuesday, light winds begin to change back to easterly trade winds as the cold front approaches Kauai.

Prefrontal shower bands will develop over Kauai ahead of the front with potential for locally heavy rainfall.

The front will stall near Kauai late Tuesday into Wednesday with continued wet weather over the Garden Isle.

Unsettled moderate to breezy trade winds remain in the forecast across the state from Wednesday onward with rainfall chances favoring windward and mountain areas.