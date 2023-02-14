HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next couple of days won’t be that bad with scattered showers with a few moderate showers.

Thursday night through Saturday a surface low and an upper level low will pass over the state, and that is not a good combination.

There is the potential for copious amounts of rain, especially for the Big Island. Weather models are showing totals of up to 12” of rain for parts of the Big Island and upwards of 5” for the rest of the island chain. Another model is showing less rain but either way quite a bit of rain is expected.

Rain that we’ve had since the end of January has made our ground very saturated and heavy rain Thursday through Saturday may cause heavy runoffs.

If you live in a flood-prone area or an area where landslides or rockfalls have occurred, be alert later this week into the weekend. Another round of moderate to heavy rain is also possible next week which may cause more problems.

A high surf advisory was issued for east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, Big Island and Kahoolawe. This will remain in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.

The KHON weather team is tracking this weather system so stay tuned for the latest details.