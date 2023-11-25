HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dry weather and moderate to locally breezy trades will characterize the period spanning tonight through Monday.

A developing kona low will then bring potential for heavy rain to islands next week beginning with Kauai on Tuesday and the remaining islands during the remainder of the week.

Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

The High Surf Warning for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA) and extended through Sunday.

The HSA for west facing shores of Big Island has been cancelled.

Surf heights should dip below advisory levels by Monday and return to small levels by mid-week.