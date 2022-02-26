HONOLULU (KHON2) – A ridge axis north of the area will shift southward over the next few days as a front approaches from the northwest.

The front will dissipate north of the area Monday and Tuesday.

An upper trough will pass over the area late Wednesday through Thursday night.

High pressure will begin to build back in northwest of the area Friday and Saturday.

A large west-northwest swell that had been generating warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores has been gradually lowering.

Thus, the High Surf Warning (HSW) that had been in effect has been replaced with a High Surf Advisory (HSA).