HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory on Friday, March 4 around 3:21 a.m. for most parts of the state and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on March 5.

The advisory is for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. It also includes north-facing shores of Maui.

NWS said large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet can be expected along north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and north-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Also, waves rising to 8 to 12 feet along west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.

A deep low pressure system north-northeast of the state this morning will keep light background north to northeasterly winds in the forecast today.

A passing upper level trough has drifted east of the Big Island this morning. More stable conditions will prevail into Sunday, as the low drifts further northward away from the island chain.

Another low pressure system moves into the region far north of the state, keeping light winds in the forecast through next Thursday.

Rainfall trends increase on Monday and Tuesday across the state as an upper level disturbance passes from west to east across the region. Drier trends return on Wednesday and Thursday in a light wind weather pattern.