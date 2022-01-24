High Surf Advisory issued statewide, breezy trade winds expected until Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A High Surf Advisory has been issued statewide.

A rather dry and stable airmass will prevail over the islands through much of the week, with a few showers affecting mainly windward slopes and coasts.

Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail through Wednesday, before easing Thursday and Friday allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes across most of the state.

An approaching front could bring an increase in the south to southeast winds and potentially some wet weather to the islands by the end of the weekend.