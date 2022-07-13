HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for south-facing shores statewide on Wednesday, July 13, at around 3:16 a.m.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

According to NWS, a south swell will build and peak on Wednesday night before gradually diminishing on Thursday.

NWS said the surf will be seven to 12 feet high for all south-facing shores of all islands. Beachgoers can expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

NWS warns that extreme high tides in the next couple of afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and low-lying shoreline areas.

As a precautionary, “beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise with caution,” said NWS.

Breezy trade winds will continue through the upcoming weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Shower coverage has increased overnight, which will persist today as remnant moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie moves through.

Another surge in moisture and winds is expected this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Darby pass south of the Big Island.