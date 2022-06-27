HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for the south-facing shores of all islands on Monday.

The advisory is in effect on June 27, from around 3:23 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to NWS, a long period of south swell is peaking this morning and will continue to produce advisory-level surf today. The swell is expected to decline late this afternoon through tonight, though another pulse of south swell should keep south shore surf elevated through Tuesday.

NWS said beachgoers and surfers can expect to see large breaking waves of seven to 10 feet statewide.

As a precautionary, “all beachgoers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials while exercising caution,” according to NWS.

A high-pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will build into the region today, increasing trade wind speeds into the moderate to locally breezy range through Friday.

Fairly typical cloud and shower trends will return with passing showers over the windward and mountain areas of each island, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

An upper-level disturbance passing over the islands next weekend may briefly increase cloud and shower trends.