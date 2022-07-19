HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for south-facing shores statewide on Tuesday morning.

The advisory was issued at around 3:34 a.m. and remains in effect until 6 p.m. on July 19.

According to NWS, the large south swell that peaked on Sunday is slowly easing but remains large to enough support advisory-level surf for south-facing shores on Tuesday.

NWS said heights should ease below the advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.

Beachgoers and surfers can expect surf to rise from eight to 12 feet which are expected to lower to seven to 10 feet in the afternoon.

As a precautionary, all beachgoers and surfers should heed all advice given by the ocean safety officials.

High-pressure north of the islands will slowly drift eastward, allowing locally strong trade winds to weaken through the remainder of the week.

Clouds and limited showers will favor windward slopes through tonight. Showers will then expand in areal coverage through the remainder of the work week, as an upper trough moves north of the region.