HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory on Monday, Aug. 22, at around 3:59 a.m. It will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

NWS said a south swell will continue to produce advisory level surf for south-facing shores until Monday afternoon.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

According to NWS, the surf on the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands is expected to reach seven to 10 feet high.

Beachgoers are advised to expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents that make swinging difficult and dangerous.

Trade winds will ease today as an area of moisture increases showers over mainly windward Big Island and Maui.

Weak trade winds will allow localized land and sea breezes to take over Tuesday into Thursday, and humid conditions will bring an uptick in windward showers along with spotty afternoon rainfall across leeward areas.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Trade winds will rebuild Thursday and Friday and may become breezy during the weekend.