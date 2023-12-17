HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trades winds will strengthen as high clouds thicken tonight through Tuesday, with trade wind showers increasing as well.

Rather wet and cloudy weather is expected Tuesday night through Thursday as a disturbance aloft moves over the region.

Trade showers will trend downward Friday as the disturbance aloft begins to exit, with a return to more typical trade wind weather and sunshine expected for next weekend.

A moderate, short period north swell, along with days of amped up trades, has prompted a High Surf Advisory (HSA) for all east-facing shores this afternoon.

A moderate size, medium period northeast swell arriving overnight from a gale low fetch northeast of the islands will hold eastern exposure surf at solid HSA levels (maybe reaching warning criteria) through at least late Monday afternoon and likely into Tuesday.