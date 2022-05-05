HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory on Thursday, May 5 for all south-facing shores statewide.

NWS said a large, early season, south swell will continue to generate advisory-level surf for exposed south-facing shores on Thursday, before slowly easing into the weekend.

Surf can reach from 10 to 14 feet high on all south-facing shores of the islands. The advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on May 5.

High pressure sliding by to the north and northeast of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through the middle of next week, with only minor fluctuations in strength.

A mid and upper-level low west of the state will bring considerable high cloud cover to the islands today and Friday, with the high clouds thinning out Saturday and vacating the area entirely on Sunday.

Otherwise, fairly typical trade wind weather can be expected through the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.