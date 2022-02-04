High Surf Advisory is in effect until Saturday, trade winds are expected to ease this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and for north-facing shores of Maui.

The advisory was issued on Feb. 4 around 4:03 a.m. and it will remain in effect until Saturday at 6 p.m.

NWS said surfers can expect to see waves from 14 to 18 feet tall along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. And surf 10 to 14 feet along the west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

All beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are advised to heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution, according to NWS.

Dry and stable conditions with minimal shower activity can be expected today with sea breezes developing in most areas.

The trades will return from east to west across the islands tonight and Saturday, then increase to moderate and breezy levels Saturday night through early next week.

Trade wind showers will increase as the trades return, with a more showery trade wind pattern expected Saturday night through early Tuesday, allowing more showers to reach leeward locales.

The trades will ease and shower coverage will diminish during the middle to the latter part of next week as new front stalls out northwest of the island chain.