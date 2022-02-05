High Surf Advisory in effect through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will gradually strengthen over the next few days as high pressures builds in to our north.

The airmass is rather stable with clouds and a few passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Winds will become lighter later next week as a frontal system moves in from the northwest.

The airmass will remain stable so shower activity will remain limited.

A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been issued for the typical windier zones around Maui and the Big Island from tomorrow morning through Monday.

The ridge will move south with some reduction in trade wind speeds Wednesday.

The reinforcing west-northwest swell will keep the surf steady through the night.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains posted for exposed north and west facing shores through tomorrow.

The next west- northwest swell is expected sometime Tuesday, potentially getting to HSA levels.

Additionally, a slight increase in short- period wind waves from the east is expected through the weekend, as well as a small south swell.