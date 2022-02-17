High Surf Advisory is in effect, light trade winds will continue through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory on Feb. 17, around 3:33 a.m. for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. NWS also issued an advisory for the north-facing shores of Maui and west-facing shores of the Big Island.

Surfers can expect surf as high as six to eight feet at west-facing shores of the Big Island through Thursday morning. NWS said beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise with caution. The advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Light to moderate northeast to east trade winds will continue through Friday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

A few heavy showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over the eastern end of the state through tonight due to an upper low in the area.

Winds will shift out of the north-northeast direction over the weekend, with the best rainfall chances remaining over and around the Big Island.