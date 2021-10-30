High Surf Advisory in effect for Halloween

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There will be a series of fronts that dissipate north of the islands, but the remnants of these front bringing in a few showers to especially Kauai and Oahu through Tuesday.

But otherwise, winds will be light through Tuesday before locally strong trade wind settles in for the second half of next week.

For the most part the light winds will promote daytime sea breezes, resulting in some clouds and showers over the interior and lee areas each afternoon.

Nighttime will have a land breeze that will nudge any leftover afternoon clouds and showers into the adjacent waters.