HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores statewide on Friday, at around 3:25 a.m.

According to NWS, surf along south-facing shores will build through the morning, then peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period, south-southwest well moves through.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 29. High surf of 7 to 10 feet can be expected.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist into this afternoon, followed by weaker trade winds from tonight through this weekend. In addition, stable and dry atmospheric conditions will remain in place.

High clouds will start to cover skies across much of the state as we head into the weekend, with minimal low clouds and trade showers along windward-facing slopes.

The trade winds are expected to be weak enough by Sunday to allow the development of afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. Expect the trade winds to gradually strengthen early next week.