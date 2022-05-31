HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory on Tuesday for south-facing shores statewide at 4:08 a.m. The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 2.

NWS said surf along the south-facing shores will build throughout the day today as a large long-period south swell arrives.

Surfers and beachgoers can expect surf of seven to 10 feet high that may rise to eight to 12 feet in the afternoon.

Light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through midweek, with clouds and light showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Trade winds will trend down Friday through the weekend, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established over leeward areas.

Rainfall accumulations will remain light with the dry and stable conditions in place.