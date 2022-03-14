HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. The advisory is also for the north-facing shores of Maui.

The advisory was issued on Monday, March 14 around 3:53 a.m., and is in effect until Tuesday, March 15 at 6 a.m.

Surf is expected to reach waves of up to 14 to 18 feet along north-facing shores and eight to 12 feet along west-facing shores, according to NWS.

Locally breezy and dry trade wind weather will continue today. Showers will be focused along windward slopes, and aside from a few afternoon showers on the South Kona slopes, leeward areas will remain dry.

Trade winds will trend down tonight through midweek, and some moisture moving in from the southeast could boost rainfall chances for some locations. A dry trade wind pattern will return Thursday through Saturday.