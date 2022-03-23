HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Advisory on Wednesday, March 23 around 3:38 a.m., for north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m., on March 23.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

NWS said a north-northwest swell arrives today building surf heights along north-facing shores.

The public can expect waves of 10 to 15 feet along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui.

As a precautionary, beachgoers, and surfers should take the advice given by safety officials while exercising caution.

A weakening stationary front near Kauai will gradually dissipate over the next couple of days, keeping shower coverage higher over the Garden Isle, while fairly typical trade wind weather prevails over the rest of the state.

The remnant moisture from the old front will slide southeastward down the island chain Friday through Saturday, bringing an increase in showers to mainly windward areas as it moves through.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A new front could bring an increase in showers once again as it moves into the islands from the north Sunday, then stalls out and gradually dissipates early next week.

Breezy to windy trades will prevail through Friday, trend downward over the weekend, then lower further early next week.