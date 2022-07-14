HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said a long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along south-facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decreases from tonight through Friday.

Surf of seven to 10 feet high on south-facing shores of all islands will include breaking waves, shore break, and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous, according to NWS.

Breezy trades will continue to focus showers and lower clouds over windward and mauka areas this morning, before diminishing in areal coverage this afternoon.

Otherwise, the trade wind pattern in place across the islands will continue through Friday.

The remnants of Hurricane Darby will pass south of the Big Island this weekend, generating a period of locally strong trades and enhanced showers across windward areas, particularly over the eastern end of the state.