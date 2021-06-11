HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the islands will keep trade winds blowing into next week, but the recently strong winds will subside a bit later today and over the weekend.

Low clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with showers most active during nights and mornings, when they will be more likely to spread leeward on the smaller islands.

Daytime heating will produce clouds and showers over the lee slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings.

A small craft advisory remains in effect.