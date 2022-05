HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure drifting north of the state will maintain a trade wind weather pattern across the islands through the remainder of the workweek.

Clouds and passing light showers will favor windward and mauka areas, while diurnal sea breeze clouds and isolated showers continue across favored leeward and interior sections.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A slightly wetter trade wind pattern may develop over the area this weekend.